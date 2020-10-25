Election 2020 FAQ: What times do the polls open and close?

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting in Dallas. Getting enough people to staff polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge in many states. The virus’ disproportionate impact on Latinos has made the task of recruiting Spanish-speakers even more difficult. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

QUESTION: What times do the polls open and close?

ANSWER: The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Virginia on election day. Anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. will be able to vote.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories