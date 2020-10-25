Election 2020 FAQ: What times do the polls open and close?

QUESTION: What times do the polls open and close?
ANSWER: The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Virginia on election day. Anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. will be able to vote.
