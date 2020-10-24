Election 2020 FAQ: What’s the last day that I can vote early?

QUESTION: What’s the last day that I can vote early?

ANSWER: The last day you can vote early is the last Saturday before the presidential election. This year it is Saturday, Oct. 31.

