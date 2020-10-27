Election 2020 FAQ: Why are some people getting multiple ballots or the wrong ballot? How common is this?

QUESTION: Why are some people getting multiple ballots or the wrong ballot? How common is this?
ANSWER: Freda Sauter, a spokesperson from USPS said the postal service is processing a historic volume of political mail this season. While postal workers are fully committed to their role in the electoral processes, occasionally mail is misdelivered or delivered to an old location of an individual.
If you get a ballot that isn’t yours, Sauter said you should write “not at this address” and send it with outgoing mail or bring the mail to a secure collection box.
Earlier this month, 7,000 voters in Powhatan were told to cast their ballots at the wrong place. Back in August, the Center for Voter Information in Washington sent mail-in ballot applications with incorrect return addresses to hundreds of thousands of voters in Virginia.
Information from the Associate Press was used in this piece.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
