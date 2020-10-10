Federal judge blocks Texas Governor’s attempt to limit mail-in-dropoff locations to one per county

AUSTIN (KVEO) —
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman ruled that ruled against Abbott’s limitations.
Pitman stated that “absentee voters to risk exposure to the coronavirus when they hand deliver their absentee ballots on Election Day.” He went on to say that “if they choose not to return their ballots in person to avoid exposure to COVID-19, to face the risk that their ballots will not be counted if the USPS is unable to timely deliver their ballot after its been requested or unable to timely return their completed ballot.”
On October 1, Governor Abbott issued a mandate limiting Texas counties to one mail-in-voting dropoff location.
The next day, three organizations and two voters filed a lawsuit against Abbott in an attempt to stop his order.
Beginning Thursday, Judge Pitman heard arguments from both sides but did not make a decision until Friday night.
Texas counties will now be able to place multiple mail-in-voting drop off locations throughout their jurisdiction.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- It is a basic, crucial question and one the White House refuses to answer.
- In the past, campaign events at the White House were considered taboo, but Mr. Trump shattered that notion when he used the structure as the backdrop for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech in August.
- C-SPAN said Friday that its political editor Steve Scully, set to moderate the now-scrapped second presidential debate, didn’t initiate a questionable Twitter exchange with Anthony Scaramucci and that Scully's account apparently was hacked.
- A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
- A conversation with Rep. Abigail Spanberger on health care, stimulus talks and why economic relief is vitalSpanberger addressed a range of issues in an interview with 8News, including her thoughts on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, why negotiations on a stimulus package have stalled and who's at fault, health care coverage and her views on working across the aisle.