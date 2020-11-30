Former Senate candidate Daniel Gade forms PAC focusing on veterans, getting them elected

Daniel Gade speaks during a debate against Sen. Mark Warner at Norfolk State University on Oct. 3, 2020.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade is — not running for Virginia governor after all.

Gade had teased a “major announcement” on social media over the weekend, leading to speculation he might step in to run in the Republican primary against State Senator Amanda Chase and former House Speaker Kirk Cox.

It turns out Gade has launched a political action committee focused on veterans issues and getting veterans, specifically conservative veterans, elected to public office. Gade, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, says New Mission PAC will “support veterans and other conservatives running for public office and to educate voters on veterans affairs.”

“I launched New Mission PAC to expand our efforts to serve America’s veterans by assisting leaders running for public office across the nation, Gade said on Twitter. “Today, less than 20% of Congress has served in the armed forces- a steadily declining number that is mirrored at the state level.”

Gade, 45, lost in November to incumbent Democrat Mark Warner by nearly 500,000 votes, 56% to 44%.

To read find out more about the New Mission PAC, click here.