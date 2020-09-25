Grassroots advocates promote voting on issues that matter to you on Election Day

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — As Election Day approaches, volunteers are working in the community and motivating citizens to take action and vote.

Henrico resident Brittany Rose wants lawmakers to take her time and issues seriously.

Rose wants redistricting to be a priority in Central Virginia.

“I’ve been volunteering my time for about four years. We’re at a point that our legislators are disincentivized from actually working with each other because they need to play to their base,” said Rose.

Rose is a mom of three and she wants her children to be part of knocking on doors and sharing information with the public.

“We’ve had the conversation that sometimes being civically engaged means doing something that’s exciting and engaging, and sometimes it looks like me and my kids sitting around our kitchen table stuffing letters and sending them out to people to educate them about this issue,” explained Rose.

She says the community needs to focus more on local elections rather than national elections, like for President.

“There is a need to pay attention to local elections. Decisions are made every day for your community and they affect us the most,” said Rose.

Bobby Vassar, Campaign co-chair for Fair Maps Virginia, an organization that advocates for the end to gerrymandering in Virginia, says grassroot movements are part of American democracy.

“We won’t have legislators picking their voters, but we’ll have voters picking their legislators. And I think that will give us a much better form of government as well as process of government,” mentions Vassar.

People head to the polls in less than two months and will make their voices heard on issues that are important to them. And between now and Election Day, volunteers and advocates will continue to work in the community encouraging citizens to vote.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE