Hear from Virginia’s 5th congressional district candidates as voting comes to a close

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Abigail Spanberger and Nick Freitas are battling for Virginia's 7th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the past, Republicans have typically won the 7th district but in 2018 Spanberger was able to flip the seat blue for the first time in decades. The 7th covers portions of Chesterfield all the way up to Culpepper and Spotslyvania counties.