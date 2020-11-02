Henrico asks citizens to call in concerns on Election Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day.
The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655.
The announcement added voters with questions about their registration status, polling place location and similar matters should contact the Henrico Voter Registration and Elections Office at 804-501-4347.
