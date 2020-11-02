Henrico asks citizens to call in concerns on Election Day

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day.

The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655.

The announcement added voters with questions about their registration status, polling place location and similar matters should contact the Henrico Voter Registration and Elections Office at 804-501-4347.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories