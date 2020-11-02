Henrico police to help assist traffic at 8 polling places

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.

Here is the where the department is sending these officers on Nov. 3:

Pemberton Elementary

Gayton Library

Short Pump Elementary

Pinchbeck Elementary

Third Presbyterian Church

Jewish Community Center

Tuckahoe Elementary

Montrose Elementary

The department added if any concerns arise at a polling location, citizens should bring these up to the supervisor of the polling locations

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES