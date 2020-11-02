Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Election Day just hours away, a number of Virginians are preparing to cast their ballots.

While early in-person voting has been available for over a month, the Department of Elections says if you still have to vote, it’s important to have a plan.

When do polls open?

Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

How can I vote?

You can vote in-person at your polling place or if you requested an absentee ballot, you can complete and drop it off at your polling place up to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’re sending your absentee ballot through the mail, it needs to be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3 and received by your local registrar’s office by noon on Friday, November 6.

What should I bring to vote?

Virginia law requires all voters to bring a form of ID.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid United States Passport

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Employer-issued photo ID card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address

An ID Confirmation Statement

You can find more here

How can I get to the polls?

A number of local organizations are offering rides to the polls Tuesday.

How can I reduce the spread of COVID-19 while voting?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.

Health experts recommend to bring your own supplies like a face mask, hand sanitizer and blank ink pen, and stay six feet apart from others.

