Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Election Day just hours away, a number of Virginians are preparing to cast their ballots.
While early in-person voting has been available for over a month, the Department of Elections says if you still have to vote, it’s important to have a plan.
When do polls open?
Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
How can I vote?
You can vote in-person at your polling place or if you requested an absentee ballot, you can complete and drop it off at your polling place up to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If you’re sending your absentee ballot through the mail, it needs to be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3 and received by your local registrar’s office by noon on Friday, November 6.
What should I bring to vote?
Virginia law requires all voters to bring a form of ID.
The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:
- Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote
- Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card
- Valid United States Passport
- Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government
- Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college
- Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia
- Employer-issued photo ID card
- Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
- An ID Confirmation Statement
- You can find more here
How can I get to the polls?
A number of local organizations are offering rides to the polls Tuesday.
How can I reduce the spread of COVID-19 while voting?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.
Health experts recommend to bring your own supplies like a face mask, hand sanitizer and blank ink pen, and stay six feet apart from others.
