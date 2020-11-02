Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Election Day just hours away, a number of Virginians are preparing to cast their ballots.

While early in-person voting has been available for over a month, the Department of Elections says if you still have to vote, it’s important to have a plan.

When do polls open?

Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

How can I vote?

You can vote in-person at your polling place or if you requested an absentee ballot, you can complete and drop it off at your polling place up to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’re sending your absentee ballot through the mail, it needs to be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3 and received by your local registrar’s office by noon on Friday, November 6.

What should I bring to vote?

Virginia law requires all voters to bring a form of ID.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

  • Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote
  • Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card
  • Valid United States Passport
  • Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government
  • Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college
  • Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia
  • Employer-issued photo ID card
  • Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
  • An ID Confirmation Statement
  • You can find more here

How can I get to the polls?

A number of local organizations are offering rides to the polls Tuesday.

How can I reduce the spread of COVID-19 while voting?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined some tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.

Health experts recommend to bring your own supplies like a face mask, hand sanitizer and blank ink pen, and stay six feet apart from others.

