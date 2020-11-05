‘He’s ALL Ears’: Wilbur the dog elected mayor of Kentucky town

(NEXSTAR) — The mayoral election in a town in Kentucky has gone to the dogs — or the dog, as it were.
On Tuesday night, Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, was elected mayor of Rabbit Hash in a landslide victory, WCPO reported. He unseated the incumbent Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pitbull mix who had held the seat for the last four years.
“Mayor Wilbur here!” Wilbur “said” in a statement. “I am humbled and beyond thankful for all of the support from far away and right here at srcset="https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t77/1/16/1f3e1.png?w=160 160w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t77/1/16/1f3e1.png?w=256 256w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t77/1/16/1f3e1.png?w=320 320w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t77/1/16/1f3e1.png?w=640 640w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t77/1/16/1f3e1.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" home.”
Wilbur received 13,143 votes — the highest winning total ever — out of a total 22,985 votes, which was also a record — the highest ever for a Rabbit Hash election, according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.
Runners-up Jack Rabbit, a beagle, and Poppy, a golden retriever, will become Rabbit Hash ambassadors. Ambassador Lady Stone, a border collie who earned her title after the 2016 election, will retain her position.
“The Rabbit Hash Historical Society can not thank ALL the candidates enough for their hard work and dedication!” town officials said.
The mayor of Rabbit Hash, a town owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, has been a dog since 1998, according to WCPO. The elections are fundraisers — the town trades votes for cash — to maintain the Boone County town’s historic buildings.
“It’s an exciting adventure and a deeply meaningful cause to preserve the river Hamlet town of Rabbit Hash Ky.,” the new mayor “stated.”
He added: “The town welcomes visitors and will continue to provide fun events for all ages to come experience the nostalgia and charm we have to offer. Stay tuned for Wilbur’s appearance dates, contact him anytime using social media he’s “ALL Ears.”
Organizers say they run the “only honest election in the country,” WCPO reported.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.