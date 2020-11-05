In an unusual election season, here is when Virginia will see certified results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
The Virginia Department of Elections said record-shattering early voting caused expected delays. The state set an 11pm cut off time on Tuesday for processing early in-person and mail-in ballots. Localities were ordered to report their tallies afterwards but there was no universal time set for posting those updates.
On Wednesday morning, Republican Daniel Gade conceded to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Warner was deemed the projected winner moments after polls closed but Gade refused to admit defeat on Election Day, citing close and incomplete results online.
Overnight, Democrat Cameron Webb conceded to Republican Bob Good in Virginia’s District 5 after incremental results made it clear he had no path to victory. Later Wednesday morning, the District 2 race was called in Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria’s favor in a close contest against former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that Virginians learned Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was projected to win District 7. Totals online mid-day showed her and Republican Del. Nick Freitas separated by less than 600 votes with up to 11 percent of absentee ballots still outstanding. An evening update from some key localities widened the gap between them, allowing Spanberger to declare victory.
Although key races have now been called in Virginia, ballots that have yet to arrive will still be accepted through Friday, November 6th at noon.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, state Election Commissioner Chris Piper warned it might take a while after that deadline to release a final tally.
“There could be some processing that occurs on Friday and maybe even on Saturday or Sunday,” Piper said. “The numbers may not be updated right at noon on Friday but in the hours and even days afterward.”
To ensure accuracy, Piper said that localities have to review and certifiy their results by November 10th. The Virginia Board of Elections will convene on November 16th to certify the tallies statewide.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With the fate of the White House undecided Wednesday, a jittery and bitterly divided America braced for rocky days to come and the possibility a man they despise would be leading the nation.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday "we believe we will be the winners" after all the votes have been counted.
- The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory.
- Early data from the Richmond mayoral race shows incumbent Levar Stoney with a lead in enough city council districts to win reelection.
- President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”
- Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.
- A major blow to Democrats' chances came Wednesday when Republican incumbent Susan Collins declared victory in Maine, according to multiple published reports. The race had not been called by major media outlets.
- Regardless of the presidential election outcome, a vexing issue remains to be decided: Will the U.S. be able to tame a perilous pandemic that is surging as holidays, winter and other challenges approach?
- There are more than 3,500 ballots in Nevada that have yet to be validated because of issues regarding the signature on the ballot return envelope. Either the required signature is missing or it doesn't match the signature on voter registration rolls.
- Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when we earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election.