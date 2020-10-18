Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez endorse Joe Biden ahead of 2020 election

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami. Rodriguez and Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets. The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not announced. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jenny from the block is casting her ballot for Joe Biden.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a video released Friday — the couple encourages Latinos to vote in the upcoming election.

The former vice president is trying to increase his lead among Latin voters with just weeks before election day.

Pew Research reports a record 32 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election. 

Recent polls have shown President Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck among Latino voters. A September NBC/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll that surveyed 300 Latinos showed Biden leading the president 62% to 26%. 

