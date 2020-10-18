Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez endorse Joe Biden ahead of 2020 election

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jenny from the block is casting her ballot for Joe Biden.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
In a video released Friday — the couple encourages Latinos to vote in the upcoming election.
The former vice president is trying to increase his lead among Latin voters with just weeks before election day.
Pew Research reports a record 32 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Recent polls have shown President Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck among Latino voters. A September NBC/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll that surveyed 300 Latinos showed Biden leading the president 62% to 26%.
