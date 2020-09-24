Jill Biden visits early voting site in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jill Biden traveled to the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas on Wednesday and Thursday to promote her husband’s campaign during early voting.

Biden and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held an event at 3:30 p.m. at the City of Richmond Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue. According to a press release from the Biden-Harris campaign, each event attended by Biden was intended to address how the campaign hopes to lead the country through the pandemic and help working families.

After leaving the Registrar’s Office Biden will be attending a working moms roundtable in Henrico County.

