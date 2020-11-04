Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when he earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election, according to results from The Associated Press.
Biden has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.
Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.
The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.
It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump has 67,381,692 votes.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Virginia voters on Tuesday awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate. The election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.
- Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing voting rules, millions across the U.S. cast ballots in a historically contentious election with few problems.
- President Donald Trump is projected to win a key state in his hopes to gain re-election.
- President Trump vows to stop further voting, makes unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularitiesPresident Trump announced on Twitter that he will be speaking early Wednesday as the tightly contested 2020 U.S. presidential election continues into another day.
- Republican Bob Good declares victory in race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Webb officially concedesRepublican Bob Good of Campbell County is the next congressman for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
- Oregonians have approved Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs.
- Delaware has elected Democrat Sarah McBride, which would make her the first openly transgender state senator in the country’s history when she is sworn in.
- A bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators equally divided between Democrats and Republicans will now redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census.
- President Donald Trump has claimed the first and largest of the key swing states viewed as most likely to determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
- "I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said.