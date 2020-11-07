WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Nevada.

President-elect Joe Biden says it’s time for America to “unite” and to “heal.”

Biden said in a statement Saturday, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

“We are the United States of America,” he wrote. “And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden made no mention of his opponent, President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the race.

Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He will be the 46th president of the United States.