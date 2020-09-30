Kamala Harris’ husband to make campaign stops in Henrico and Richmond on Thursday

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo Doug Emhoff, center, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a military listening session in Papillion, Neb. Emhoff has campaigned for wife Kamala Harris throughout her political career. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dough Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, will make campaign stops in Henrico County and Richmond on Thursday morning.

He will be making an appearance at an early voting site in Henrico at 10 a.m. with former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

At 10:45 a.m. he will attend the Jewish Americans for Biden’s meet and greet with Filler-Corn.

