Kamala Harris’ husband to make campaign stops in Henrico and Richmond on Thursday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dough Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, will make campaign stops in Henrico County and Richmond on Thursday morning.
He will be making an appearance at an early voting site in Henrico at 10 a.m. with former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
At 10:45 a.m. he will attend the Jewish Americans for Biden’s meet and greet with Filler-Corn.
