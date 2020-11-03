LIVE BLOG: Updates from Election Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most anticipated days of the year is here! It’s Election Day 2020.

Here you will find the latest updates and information on where to vote and what you will need at the polls. As you head out this morning make sure to take your mask and necessary COVID-19 precautions.

6:00 AM — Polls have opened in Virginia!

And we’re off!!



Polling locations have opened and Virginia voters are able to cast their ballots.



“Welcome to Election Day!”@8NEWS #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/R0AJB0Hmo9 — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) November 3, 2020

5:30 A.M. — The polls open in 30 minutes! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2020 election. If you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

If you’re sending your absentee ballot through the mail, it needs to be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3 and received by your local registrar’s office by noon on Friday, November 6.

You will need to bring a form of ID to the polls.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid United States Passport

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Employer-issued photo ID card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

An ID Confirmation Statement

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, health experts recommend to bring your own supplies like a face mask, hand sanitizer and blank ink pen, and stay six feet apart from others.

