Local, state elections officials dispel misinformation about Virginia ballots not counting

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections is dispelling misinformation seen on social media, after voters questioned if their votes were being counted.

One voter example of the current message listed on a registration status page, seen on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Listed on the state elections website, under individually created ‘voter information’ pages, registered Virginia voters are likely to come across a notice saying “ballot information was not found.”

The listing reportedly made rounds across social media platforms, prompting VDE to issue a statement in a three-tweet fashion.

One tweet said, “It may take a few days for your vote from 2020 to show up on our website, but please do not be alarmed.”

A subsequent tweet read, “This is part of the normal process.”

Hanover County’s General Registrar and Director of Elections Teri Smithson said around 500 people called her office Wednesday, alone, about the VDE indication online.

Smithson spoke of calls her staff fielded, saying “there was some misinformation sent out about your ‘vote didn’t get count,’ or ‘go check and see.”

Smithson says before updated voter information is listed on the state’s website, the typical local canvassing process has to finish. Once results are certified locally, they go through the same process at the state level.

After that?

“Voters will be able to go out and check their voter history by going onto the department of elections website,” she said.

Hanover County Deputy Registrar Sheilah Frattini provided an analogy of the process, likening it to a voter taking a test in school, and they are currently waiting for a teacher to return a grade. Rest assured, she said, the voter certainly took the test.

Smithson added, “the elections community works very hard to maintain the integrity of a ballot and make sure that every vote counts. And, so we live and die by that reputation.”

“When things like this occur it’s very disheartening for us because we work so hard to make sure that every vote counts and it’s just, it’s unfortunate,” she said.

