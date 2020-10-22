One day left to request Virginia absentee ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last day to request an absentee ballot in Virginia is Friday, Oct. 23.
Virginians may request a ballot online or by mail. If locals choose to send their request by mail, it must be postmarked by Friday.
Click here to apply.
Once Virginians apply, they can check to see if their absentee application was received and whether their ballot was sent and received by going to the Virginia Department of Election’s Citizen Portal.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With less than two weeks until Election Day, Obama delivered a sweeping condemnation of Trump while urging voters not to sit out the Nov. 3 election. He cast Trump as uninterested in leading America through the unprecedented challenges the country is facing.
- The mute button has gotten a lot of attention leading up to the debate, but its impact may be overstated.
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and her Republican challenger Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) sparred Tuesday night in their first televised debate over coronavirus relief, health care, increasing the federal minimum wage and issues concerning residents of Virginia's 7th Congressional District.
- The mask on the officer appears to read, "Trump 2020: No more bull****."
- Voters in at least three states reported receiving emails that appear to be from a right-wing group threatening to "came after" voters unless they cast their ballot for President Donald Trump.