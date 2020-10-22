One day left to request Virginia absentee ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last day to request an absentee ballot in Virginia is Friday, Oct. 23.

Virginians may request a ballot online or by mail. If locals choose to send their request by mail, it must be postmarked by Friday.

Click here to apply.

Once Virginians apply, they can check to see if their absentee application was received and whether their ballot was sent and received by going to the Virginia Department of Election’s Citizen Portal.

