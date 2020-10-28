Parking restrictions around polling places in Richmond on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Be careful where you park this Election Day — the City announced Wednesday it will have parking restrictions around polling locations on Nov. 3.
Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- The three parking meters on the west side of the Main Library
- All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets will be designated for voters and elections officers only
- All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be designated for voters and elections officers only
- All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive will be designated for voters and elections officers only
Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced, and all restricted meters and locations will be marked. Voters are encouraged to pay attention to signage.
