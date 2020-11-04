Pennsylvania governor asking for patience as state continues to count ballots

PENNSYLVANIA (WRIC) — The Governor of Pennsylvania is calling for patience as the state continues to count ballots. Pennsylvania carries over 20 electoral votes and is one of the few key states holding up news outlets from calling the presidential race.
As of Wednesday morning, Trump had a 55-44 lead with 75% of the vote in. However, much of the mail-in vote remained.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that his state had over 1 million ballots to be counted and that he “promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”
During a press conference, Gov. Wolf said counties continue to report results and that residents need to “be confident they will be counted and counted accurately.”
“The delay is a sign the system is working,” Wolf said.
Secretary of PA Kathy Boockvar said the 2020 election has been one of the smoothest, least issue elections she can ever remember.
Boockvar said updates will be available in the next few hours and throughout the day as workers process the ballots.
“Again this is a process.” “We will be at ten times the mail in ballots,” Boockvar said. “Be patient.”
Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted in Pennsylvania if they arrive up to three days after the election, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Overseas military ballots not due until next week.
In 2016, Trump won the long-running Democratic state by a little more than 1 percentage point.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Virginia voters on Tuesday awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate. The election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.
- Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing voting rules, millions across the U.S. cast ballots in a historically contentious election with few problems.
- President Donald Trump is projected to win a key state in his hopes to gain re-election.
- President Trump vows to stop further voting, makes unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularitiesPresident Trump announced on Twitter that he will be speaking early Wednesday as the tightly contested 2020 U.S. presidential election continues into another day.
- Republican Bob Good declares victory in race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Webb officially concedesRepublican Bob Good of Campbell County is the next congressman for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
- Oregonians have approved Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs.
- Delaware has elected Democrat Sarah McBride, which would make her the first openly transgender state senator in the country’s history when she is sworn in.
- A bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators equally divided between Democrats and Republicans will now redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census.
- President Donald Trump has claimed the first and largest of the key swing states viewed as most likely to determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
- "I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said.