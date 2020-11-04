Pennsylvania governor asking for patience as state continues to count ballots

PENNSYLVANIA (WRIC) — The Governor of Pennsylvania is calling for patience as the state continues to count ballots. Pennsylvania carries over 20 electoral votes and is one of the few key states holding up news outlets from calling the presidential race.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump had a 55-44 lead with 75% of the vote in. However, much of the mail-in vote remained.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that his state had over 1 million ballots to be counted and that he “promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

During a press conference, Gov. Wolf said counties continue to report results and that residents need to “be confident they will be counted and counted accurately.”

“The delay is a sign the system is working,” Wolf said.

Secretary of PA Kathy Boockvar said the 2020 election has been one of the smoothest, least issue elections she can ever remember.

Boockvar said updates will be available in the next few hours and throughout the day as workers process the ballots.

“Again this is a process.” “We will be at ten times the mail in ballots,” Boockvar said. “Be patient.”

Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted in Pennsylvania if they arrive up to three days after the election, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Overseas military ballots not due until next week.

In 2016, Trump won the long-running Democratic state by a little more than 1 percentage point.

