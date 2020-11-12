Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: ‘I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls’

(WTAJ) – As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he’s offering up to a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman went on Twitter to take the Texan up on his offer.
“Hey, Governor Patrick- it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted Wednesday. “I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud.”
Fetterman mentioned that a man in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, was arrested for asking for an absentee ballot for his dead mother so he could vote for President Donald Trump.
Fetterman made a special request for the reward in the lighthearted tweet, asking for it to be paid in Sheetz gift cards.
In addition, he didn’t miss the opportunity to add a “ps” putting down the Dallas Cowboys.
