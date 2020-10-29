Petersburg Area Transit offering free Election Day shuttles

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Area Transit will offer shuttle services on Election Day as part of their “Ride Out to Vote” initiative.

Shuttles will pick up residents from their homes and take them to the polls starting at 6 a.m.

Fixed bus routes will stop at each city polling place throughout the day, from 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Both services are free of charge to residents and available until 9 p.m. to accommodate voters who get in lines by 7 p.m.

Fixed Routes to Petersburg Polling Locations:

Ward Polling Place Bus Route Arrival Time 1 Blandford School Blandford 55 minutes after the hour Every hour 2 Good Shepherd Baptist Church S. Crater Road 30 minutes and 55 minutes after the hour Every hour 3 Petersburg High School Halifax Street Top of the hour Every hour beginning at 7am 4 *Union Train Station (Bus will deviate to add this stop – 5-minute delay on regular route) Ettrick 20 minutes after the hour Every hour 5 Tabernacle Baptist Church Halifax Street 20 minutes after Every hour 6 Cool Springs Elementary Halifax Street 25 minutes after Every hour 7 Pleasants Lane Elementary School Lee Avenue Top of the Top Every Hour

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, space on rides may be limited and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. As a reminder, all riders must wear masks.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES