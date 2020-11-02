Petersburg Area Transit offers shuttle service on Election Day

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.

“Petersburg is fortunate to have a Mass Transit System and we want to ensure we utilize all of our available resources to aid our citizens,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. “No one should be denied their right to vote due to a lack of transportation.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, PAT will provide shuttle transportations for residents from their homes to the polls starting at 6 a.m. on a first come first serve basis.

They will also have buses that will stop at each City of Petersburg polling place on fixed routes from 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Here are some fixed routes to Petersburg polling locations:

The Blandford route will take people to the Blandford School polling place. The bus will arrive 55 minuets after the hour every hour.

The S. Crater Road route will take people to the Good Shepherd Baptist Church polling place. The bus will arrive 35 and 55 minuets after the hour every hour.

The Halifax Street route will take people to the Petersburg High School polling place. The bus will arrive at the top of the hour every hour starting at 7 a.m.

The Ettrick route will take people to the Union Train Station polling place. The bus will arrive 20 minuets after the hour every hour.

The Halifax Street route will take people to the Tabernacle Baptist Church polling place. The bus will arrive 20 minuets after the hour every hour. The Halifax Street route will also take people to the Cool Springs Elementary polling place. The bus will arrive 25 minuets after the hour every hour.

The Lee Avenue route will also take people to the Pleasants Lane Elementary School polling place. The bus will arrive at the top of the hour every hour.

You can find a list of full bus schedules here.

For questions on accessing regular bus routes or to request a shuttle ride from their home to the polls, residents should call the PAT customer service hotline at 804-733-2450 or 804-732-2905.

