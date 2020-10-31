PHOTOS: Long lines at Henrico polling places during last day of early voting

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

HENRICO COUNT, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the last day for early voting in Virginia, and residents of Henrico County have turned out in mass to do just that.

Here’s a look at the line outside the Western Government Center on Parham Road:

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

A man was handing out food to people waiting in line in Henrico County. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES