PHOTOS: Long lines at Henrico polling places during last day of early voting

The last day of early voting in Henrico County had lines around the registrar’s office. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

HENRICO COUNT, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the last day for early voting in Virginia, and residents of Henrico County have turned out in mass to do just that.

Here’s a look at the line outside the Western Government Center on Parham Road:

  • A man was handing out food to people waiting in line in Henrico County. (Photo: Amanda Ritenour)

