PHOTOS: Long lines at Henrico polling places during last day of early voting

HENRICO COUNT, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the last day for early voting in Virginia, and residents of Henrico County have turned out in mass to do just that.
Here’s a look at the line outside the Western Government Center on Parham Road:
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Need help getting to the polls? These Central Virginia groups have you covered.
- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border on Friday afternoon during the last day of early voting and spoke to an outdoor drive-thru rally about racial inequalities, economic injustices and mistreatment of minorities and migrants that she says has occurred under President Donald Trump's administration. Her […]
- President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to appeal to voters at campaign events across the Midwest Friday.
- Virginia election officials say they are more prepared than ever to fight off foreign interference after making a number of improvements since 2016.
- Enacting restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is more important than removing them to get the economy going, according to a majority of Virginia voters polled this month.