PHOTOS: Norfolk neighbors join outside to watch Biden, Harris address the nation on the big screen

2020 Election

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of neighbors in Norfolk joined together to watch history as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night.

Remaining socially distant and safe, neighbors from around the area stopped by on foot, brought chairs, and rode their bikes to watch the event.

Photos courtesy of Sharon McQueen

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories