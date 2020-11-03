Polls open in Virginia with nearly 3 million votes already cast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polls have just opened in Virginia and more than 2.7 million voters in the commonwealth have already cast their ballot in the 2020 election, a record-breaking early voting turnout in a year shaped by the coronavirus pandemic.
A new law permitting no-excuse absentee voting in Virginia went into effect in July, taking early voting totals to unprecedented heights this election season.
Concerns over the spread of the virus and enthusiasm for the hotly contested election drove voters to head to the polls early, with the 2020 early votes already eclipsing 68 percent of the total votes cast in the last presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project, a website tracking early turnout figures in each state.
Nearly 4 million Virginians (3,984,631 of the 5,529,742 registered voters) voted in 2016. This year, 1,854,492 have turned in their ballot in-person, either by voting early or turning in their ballot in person, and 889,428 mail-in ballots.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, there are 5,763,241 active registered voters in the commonwealth in 2020.
Unlike some states, including some key swing states, Virginia has already “pre-processed” some of its absentee ballots, a process overseen by Democratic and Republican representatives where those ballots are entered into voting machines to help prevent a massive pileup of ballots on Election Day.
In Hanover, where more than half of the county’s 82,896 registered voters requested an absentee ballot, 10,221 ballots have already been pre-processed, documents shared by Hanover’s registrar show.
This story will be updated.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Profiles of the five candidates in the running to be the next Mayor of RIchmond.
- Over 100,000 registered Chesterfield County voters have already cast their ballots, according to General Registrar and Director of Elections Constance Hargrove.
- Latinos are one of the largest minority groups headed to the polls this election. Although many have signaled a growing confidence in presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has staunch supporters among several key Latino groups.
- The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.
- How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?
- The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.
- HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655. The announcement added voters […]
- A federal judge has ruled nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area will count.
- There's been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.
- A U.S. District judge will rule on a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.