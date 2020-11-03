President Donald Trump to visit Virginia

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ROSSLYN, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump said he would visit his staff in Virginia on Fox and Friends this morning.

The Virginia Republican Party said he is expected to be at his campaign headquarters in Rosslyn, VA around 10 a.m.

Virginia Democrats sent out a statement saying “President Trump’s last minute visit won’t distract Virginians from four years of failure.”

