President Donald Trump to visit Virginia

ROSSLYN, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump said he would visit his staff in Virginia on Fox and Friends this morning.
The Virginia Republican Party said he is expected to be at his campaign headquarters in Rosslyn, VA around 10 a.m.
Virginia Democrats sent out a statement saying “President Trump’s last minute visit won’t distract Virginians from four years of failure.”
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Profiles of the five candidates in the running to be the next Mayor of RIchmond.
- Over 100,000 registered Chesterfield County voters have already cast their ballots, according to General Registrar and Director of Elections Constance Hargrove.
- Latinos are one of the largest minority groups headed to the polls this election. Although many have signaled a growing confidence in presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has staunch supporters among several key Latino groups.
- The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.
- How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?
- The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.
- HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655. The announcement added voters […]
- A federal judge has ruled nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area will count.
- There's been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.
- A U.S. District judge will rule on a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.