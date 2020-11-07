President-elect Biden ‘honored and humbled’ by election victory

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says he’s ‘honored and humbled’ by White House victory, calls for nation to ‘unite,’ ‘heal.’
Biden said in a statement Saturday, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”
“We are the United States of America,” he wrote. “And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
Biden made no mention of his opponent, President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the race.
Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He will be the 46th president of the United States.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris says she and President-elect Joe Biden have a lot of work to do.
Harris made the comments in a tweet Saturday, shortly after Biden clinched the presidency by winning Pennsylvania.
She says, “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
The California senator makes history with her election as vice president. She is the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the office.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As remaining ballots are being counted in several battleground states, the path to the U.S. presidency is narrowing Saturday morning four days after Election Day.
- White House aides reportedly figuring out who will tell Trump if election is called for Biden, sources sayWhile election totals appear to increasingly narrow against Trump's reelection, MSNBC's White House correspondent said, ""I had one person close to the White House tell me, 'No one is willing to tell King Lear the truth."
- Though it's not guaranteed we'll have a winner on Saturday, we're certainly inching closer to the finish line.
- Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue’s Senate seat.
- Joe Biden struck a tone of hope and calm in his address to the nation from Wilmington Friday night.
- Dead people voting in Michigan? Ballot stuffing? Sharpie scandal? Here's a look at the false and misleading claims and videos being shared on social media.
- The pace of vote-counting in Nevada is being criticized for taking too long and it's even become fodder for online jokes. Here's why it's taking so long.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- As President Donald Trump's path to victory appears to shrink, at least two rallies are expected over the weekend in Greater Richmond. "Stop the Steal" protests are popping up across the country in response to President Donald Trump's claims–without evidence–that illegal ballots are contributing to former Vice President Joe Biden's late comeback […]
- Aviation authorities have designated the airspace over Joe Biden's home a "national defense airspace."
- In the days leading up to an election, many residents rely on tactfully placed campaign signs to learn which candidates are on the ballot. But after Election Day has come and gone, what happens to those signs?