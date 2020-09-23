President Trump to hold rally on Friday in Newport News

2020 Election
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs as he speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in the southeastern Virginia city of Newport News.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Friday evening’s rally will be at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. It is expected to start at 9 p.m.

The campaign stop will fall in between visits in to Florida and Pennsylvania. Newport News is not far from the border of North Carolina, which is considered a key battleground state.

The last time the president was in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region was in March when a Navy hospital ship set off for New York to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

Ballot Box

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories