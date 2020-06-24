PRIMARY RESULTS: For U.S. House, Democrats McEachin and Webb, Republican Collick win nominations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – John Collick won the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 3rd congressional district and will face Democrat Robert C. “Bobby” Scott in November.

A. Donald McEachin (D) won today’s primary election in Virginia’s 4th congressional district. Voters also picked Dr. Cameron Webb (D) as the nominee for Virginia’s 5th congressional district.

Both Democratic nominees will face GOP challengers in November who have yet to be named.

Results from today’s primary election are available online and will be updated with the latest information.

Voters across Central Virginia went to the polls to cast their ballots for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. Polling locations took extra precautions at the precincts including contact-free and curbside voting.

