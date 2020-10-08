Q&A with the 5th District Richmond City Council candidates: Lynch, McCoy and Taylor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond voters in the city’s Central 5th District will choose between an incumbent who was appointed in a special election last year and two other candidates vying to take her spot.

The City Council, made up of nine members who are elected to part-time, four-year terms, creates and amends local laws, sets policies for the city, appoints members to boards and commissions in the city and approves the annual budget.

The field for the 5th District seat is made up of Stephanie Lynch, who was sworn in last December, and Jer’Mykeal McCoy and Mamie Taylor.

Lynch has campaigned on making quality education for students a top priority and expanding access to affordable housing. McCoy has pushed health care and education reform during his campaign. Taylor is a former RPS teacher and school board representative for the district.

8News asked each candidate six questions about pressing issues in their districts, including their solutions to critical problems in Richmond schools, Mayor Stoney’s plan to remove the city’s Confederate statues, whether the mayor and current city council have done enough to help residents and businesses struggling amid the pandemic and what they would do differently. Councilwoman Lynch and Taylor did not respond.

The answers, each with a 300-word limit, have been edited for clarity.

Why should your district vote for you?

McCoy: I am the son of a mother who is a small business owner and a father who is a navy veteran. Like many of our young people in our city, I lived in a community that was under invested and over policed. As a child, four generations of my family lived in public housing. Then as it is now, poverty is too expensive. I have used my academic, business and policy experience to serve the city I call home. I am running because I have fresh ideas to bring solutions to the issues facing our neighborhoods, small businesses and public schools. That’s why residents of the 5th District should vote for me.

What do you see as the top priority in your district? How would you address it?

McCoy: The most important issue of the day, not just for the residents of the 5th district but the entire country, is the coronavirus pandemic. It bleeds over into every aspect of our lives and how we function as a city. We need to ensure residents are taking the precautions necessary to protect their families while being supported by their employers and this city. I will work with state and federal agencies to ensure my constituents get the resources they need to weather this storm. We will push for increased community health information sharing and testing as well as PPE for our vulnerable businesses and residents. We will work with the School Board to ensure that our schools are reopened safely in a way that protects the success of our students and the livelihoods of our teachers and parents. I will take a holistic approach to this pandemic and every challenge that arises during my tenure on city council.

What solutions do you have to offer to help improve Richmond Public Schools? Would you consider supporting a tax hike?

McCoy: As the Immediate Past President for the Urban League Greater Richmond Young Professionals, I have had the honor to meet the talented students in RPS. Under my leadership, I oversaw the donation of $10,000 in scholarships to Richmond Public School students. I’m the first in my family to graduate from college, so being able to invest in the next generation is a “full circle” experience. I want to continue this work as a councilperson. I know what it’s like to grow up in poverty while navigating the journey to get an education. That is why I will champion the expansion of summer job opportunities for our youth in partnership with City Hall and the local business community. Summer job programs reduce youth unemployment and provide a positive outlet for youth to gain professional experience. While I support finding as many creative solutions to fund our Public Schools, I do not support raising Richmond’s real estate tax during this pandemic.

How do you think Mayor Stoney handled the process to remove the city’s Confederate statues?

McCoy: As with most of our city hall processes, the removal of the monument could’ve been handled better. Yet, we still have ways to go in modernizing our schools and city infrastructure. We need to invest in resources to improve public health and education outcomes. That is why I’m running.

Which proposals from the city council or mayor do you feel have helped residents and businesses struggling during the pandemic? Has enough been done? If not, what would you propose doing to help?

McCoy: The Richmond Recovers Grant Program has been a lifeline to dozens of restaurants and non-profit organizations. We need to continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to equitably distribute grants. We need to streamline the eligibility criteria to make it smoother for applicants to get funding.

What is your assessment on how the council has served city residents in recent years? What concerns you moving forward? What gives you hope for the future?

McCoy: While campaigning across the district I have talked to voters who feel disconnected from their representative and city services. People want quality services for the tax dollars they pay. They want local leadership in a time when we are not getting it at the federal level. I find hope in the vision that our best days are ahead of us. I’m excited for the small business that will emerge from this pandemic. I find inspiration in the next generation of scholars in RPS who will pursue careers in the sciences to improve public health outcomes. I’m motivated by creating a civilian review board with subpoena power to hold law enforcement more accountable for misconduct. We can do all of this if we work together and I have the vision to unify our district.

