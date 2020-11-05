Referendum results: Confederate monuments projected to stay put in 6 Virginia counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
The majority of residents in Halifax, Warren, Tazewell and Franklin counties voted no on referendums proposing the relocation of Confederate monuments from the locality. Over half of Charles City County voters chose to not remove two civil war monuments.
The question on Lunenburg County’s ballot was worded differently but brought the same result, most residents voted yes to keep a civil war monuments at its current location.
All of the statues are located outside of a current or former county courthouse.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
- Halifax County – 60% voted NO to relocate the Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds
- Warren County – 76% voted NO to relocate the Confederate monument from the Courthouse lawn.
- Tazewell County – 87% voted NO to relocate the Monument of the Confederate Soldier.
- Lunenburg County – 71% voted YES to keep the Civil War monument at its current courthouse location
- Franklin Count – 70% voted NO to relocate the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds
- Charles City County – 55% voted NO to remove two Civil War Monuments from the Old Courthouse
