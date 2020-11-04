Republican Bob Good declares victory in race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Webb officially concedes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Republican Bob Good of Campbell County is the next congressman for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Good, who mounted an insurgent challenge to incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman (D-Va.) over the summer that resulted in his ousting after only one term, bested Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb.

Webb, a physician who worked as a fellow in both the Obama and Trump Administrations, outspent Good by hundreds of thousands of dollars and narrowed the race in the largely Republican district in recent months.



Good is a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County Supervisor. He takes office in January.

Good issued a statement after his win:

Tonight is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free market capitalism, and the importance of faith and family. The political elite said a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district. Tonight we’ve said that America is still a great nation, and I have been elected to hold the line for the idea that government exists for the people and that our rights come from our Creator. To God be the glory.

Dr. Cameron Webb also issued a statement after conceding:

While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in congress. This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible. Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.

