WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Robert Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest. Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalizations this week.

What time US election results are expected – and when polls close in each state When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep some mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch them for delivery in election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida among other places.

WATCH: Voters line up to place 'I Voted' stickers on Susan B. Anthony's grave Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their "I Voted" stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.

Candidates and groups drop over $12 million on Facebook ad spending In an election forecasted to have record voter turnout, political campaigns have deployed a multiplatform media blitz. Facebook is for more than likes these days, with the platform getting its share of Virginia political and issue spending to the tune of over $12.7 million in a recent three-month period, according to the social media platform.

'Vote and get home,' anxious voters say on Election Day She carefully planned a five-hour drive to the polling place in her Tennessee hometown to vote on Election Day. She considered the traffic, the weather, the surging coronavirus pandemic and — something she never imagined having to contemplate — the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of an American election.

What happened to people who lost the presidential election? Take a look back over the last 20 years of presidential election losers and where they are now.

Dept. of Elections reports no major issues early Tuesday, Virginians should be patient with results, commissioner says PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Elections isn't reporting any major issues so far on Election Day as Virginians head to the polls. Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said in an 11 a.m. briefing there were some "minor issues" with machines in the early morning at some polling places, but said those were quickly resolved […]

Free and discounted ride options on Election Day It’s the last chance to vote. Voters from Petersburg to Arlington and all around Virginia have multiple ways to grab a free or discounted ride to the polls.