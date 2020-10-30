Democrats have voted early, but Republicans confident for high voter turnout on Election Day

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are hitting the campaign trail for the final stretch to Election Day.
“It is going to be a tighter election, so as a party chair, I can’t say I don’t have nerves heading into Tuesday,” Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel said.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 80 million Americans have voted early. McDaniel admits most of those ballots were cast by registered Democrats.
“Early on, Democrats absolutely got some gains in the absentee voting,” McDaniel said.
But she says she’s confident that on Tuesday, Republicans will come out on top.
“Republicans like to vote in person. So as early voting is starting, we are erasing those gains and then Election Day we feel will be really strong for Republicans,” McDaniel said.
At a rally earlier this week, President Trump said he’s focused on the finish line.
“I think on Tuesday we are going to overperform,” Trump said.
“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Pelosi says the early voting numbers speak for themselves.
“This weekend should be very interesting to see how many more people will vote in advance,” Pelosi said.
“In these final days keep that sentiment power with you,” Biden encouraged voters.
Both presidential candidates plan to spend the next few days in swing states with multiple rallies each day.
