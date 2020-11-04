Results reported for Richmond mayoral race stalled; registrar tally halted for nearly two hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two and a half hours after Virginia polls closed, Richmond’s mayoral race remains at a standstill with stalled reporting from the city’s registrar’s office.

Around 8 p.m., one hour after polls closed, the registrar’s office reported 6,731 votes cast in the mayoral race. By 9:45 p.m., no update had followed.

Throughout this time, the registrar reported incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney with 33.23% of the vote, Kim Gray with 30.16% and Alexsis Rodgers receiving 24.14 %.

The reported votes for these candidates in the nine city council districts were also not updated.

The figures are important in the mayoral race because a candidate wins by carrying a majority of votes in at least five of the nine city council districts, not the popular vote.

In a press conference detailing statewide election day operations, the Virginia Department of Elections said the city’s results were published using an internal spreadsheet that would need to be updated.

8News has reached out to the registrar for comment on the reporting issue and have not received a response.

A representative for Stoney’s office acknowledged the issue but did not comment further.

