Richmond First Club aims to reschedule forum with Spanberger, Freitas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond First Club hopes to reschedule an online forum with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) after Wednesday’s event was postponed because Freitas had to attend a House floor session that was taking place at the same time.

The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is considered to be one of the most competitive contests this election cycle, with Spanberger seeking a second term and Freitas aiming to seize a House seat controlled by Republicans for more than 50 years before the congresswoman won in 2018.

Wednesday’s forum was scheduled for noon on Zoom, but the Richmond First Club was alerted Tuesday that Freitas would need be at the floor session.

“We are attempting to reschedule at a time mutually agreeable to both candidates,” Suzanne M. Jernigan, the president of Richmond First, said in an email.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told 8News that the congresswoman’s campaign team has already informed organizers of a new time that works.

