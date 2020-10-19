Richmond mayoral campaign finance reports show Stoney holds big edge in the money race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney raised more money in the last month than the four candidates vying for his seat did combined, growing the incumbent’s lead in the money race with just two weeks before Election Day.

Stoney took in $224,603 in cash and in-kind donations in September, according to a campaign finance report filed last week. Councilwoman Kim Gray and Alexsis Rodgers, the mayor’s closest challengers, raised less than $100,000 in the month. Gray raised $83,445 in September and Rodgers’ campaign raised $98,283, reports showed.

The new campaign finance reports provide a peek into how much each campaign has raised, how they have spent their money, specific political donors and the cash they have on hand ahead of next month’s election.

Justin Griffin, an attorney who is also running, raised $8,376 in the filing period and has brought in nearly 34,000. According to VPAP, he has spent most of his campaign money on online ads and printing services from a Richmond-based graphic design company called Gillis Media Services.

Tracey McLean, an independent candidate and small business owner who has raised $382 according to VPAP, did not report any donations for the second straight filing period.

In 2016, when Stoney was elected, he was out-raised by Jack Berry.

