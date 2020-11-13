Richmond Registrar’s Office closes for COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Office of the General Registrar says they will be closing through Nov. 20 after learning of an additional COVID-19 in the office. General Registrar Kirk Showalter says the closure is out of an abundance of caution.

The Richmond Electoral Board is working with registrar staff to hold provisional ballot meetings in order to eventually determine the final election results.

Emails sent to the office will be monitored during this time but senders can expect a delayed response.

