Richmond’s five Mayoral candidates fundraise over $1.9 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Incumbent Mayor, Levar Stoney, surpassed his four challengers in fundraising ahead of Election Day.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, for all candidates fundraising came in around $1.9 million. Mayor Stoney reported bringing in over $520,000 in the last two months alone.

Yearly totals for all candidates are as followed:

Mayor Levar Stoney: $1.07 million

Alexis Rodger: $415,760

Kim Gray: $391,502

Justin Griffin:$44,336

Tracey McLean: $1,837

Requirements for winning Richmond’s Mayoral race is unique. One candidate has to carry at least five of the nine city council districts to be elected. If that doesn’t happen then there will be a run-off that would happen on December 15, 2020 between the two candidates with the most votes citywide.

