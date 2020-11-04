Richmond’s five Mayoral candidates fundraise over $1.9 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Incumbent Mayor, Levar Stoney, surpassed his four challengers in fundraising ahead of Election Day.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, for all candidates fundraising came in around $1.9 million. Mayor Stoney reported bringing in over $520,000 in the last two months alone.
Yearly totals for all candidates are as followed:
- Mayor Levar Stoney: $1.07 million
- Alexis Rodger: $415,760
- Kim Gray: $391,502
- Justin Griffin:$44,336
- Tracey McLean: $1,837
Requirements for winning Richmond’s Mayoral race is unique. One candidate has to carry at least five of the nine city council districts to be elected. If that doesn’t happen then there will be a run-off that would happen on December 15, 2020 between the two candidates with the most votes citywide.
