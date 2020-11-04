Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia defeats Republican Daniel Gade, wins third term

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade and will have a third term in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.

A victory for Warner, a former Virginia governor who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, extends Republicans’ losing streak in statewide races, which has lasted over a decade. Minutes after the AP called the race, Warner shared a “Thank You, Virginia” tweet.

Gade, a professor at American University and a retired Army lieutenant colonel who had his leg amputated after being wounded in Iraq, faced an array of challenges in the race against the Democratic senator.

According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, Warner’s campaign raised over $13 million, a significant difference between the nearly $4 million Gade took in during the race.

