Some Richmond voters received incomplete ballots this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some voters in Richmond are reporting incomplete ballots this morning. One woman says her ballot didn’t have any local races on it.

In Richmond voters had the opportunity to vote in the mayoral, city council and school board races.

The mistake allegedly happened at the Whitcomb Court polling place. Allison Davis tells us she was one of the first people in line this morning and right away she began noticing serious issues.

The polling place opened 15 minutes late this morning and then once she got her ballot not a single local race was on her ballot. Even the constitutional amendments were missing.

Davis says she immediately told the poll workers about the problem and about an hour later they gave her a provisional ballot to finish voting. She says several other people voted during that hour and worries they had the wrong ballots as well.

“I’m hopeful that my ballot will be counted because it is a provisional ballot,” Davis said. “I have the opportunity to do so, but those who were there early this morning did not.”

Davis was not the only voter at the Whitcomb location that experienced issues with their ballot. Andre Graham says experienced the same issues.

Graham arrived to the polls at 5:50 a.m. and says he was behind about five other people in line.

After the polling location opened late Graham went in showed his I.D., got his folder and filled out his ballot.

He says he was only able to vote in the federal elections and even when he checked the back of the ballot it was blank.

Graham says he submitted it and then quickly left the location to go to work.

His first thought was that it could be rigged but he says those thoughts quickly subsided. Graham has never had issues at the polling location in the past and says all of the poll workers seemed positive and happy to be there.

“I can’t blame the people there who were giving us the ballots,” Graham said.

He did not seek a provisional ballot and just hopes everything works out in the end and that the votes he did cast will count.

8News is working to figure out what happened and how many voters have been affected.

