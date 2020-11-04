Stoney leads in 6 council districts in absentee ballot breakdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Early data from the Richmond mayoral race shows incumbent Levar Stoney with a lead in enough city council districts to win reelection.
In Richmond, a candidate for mayor must get the majority of votes in at least five of the nine city council districts to win the race. According to a district breakdown total, which was shared with 8News, Stoney has an advantage in six districts in the absentee ballot count.
The city reported its absentee ballot data to the state’s department of elections at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, but did not provide totals for individual districts. The district breakdown of the absentee count, which can be found below, shows higher totals than what is on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
“Recognize that we’re talking about unofficial results and this is just the central absentee precinct, the cap, which are the absentee ballots,” James Nachman, the chair of city of Richmond electoral board, told 8News’ Laura Perrot on Wednesday. “So, those will have to be added to the vote yesterday on Election Day where people voted at the polls and it also does not included absentee ballots that may have been dropped at the polls.”
Richmond’s elections chief said Wednesday that she expects to get the district breakdown of the city’s mayoral race online later in the afternoon but she doesn’t not expect final results until next week.
“We must, by law, accept absentee ballots mailed by Tuesday and postmarked that arrive with us by Friday noon. As such, the current absentee totals are likely to increase. It is difficult to know by exactly how much,” Showalter told 8News. “Combine that with the extraordinarily large number of provisional ballots that we have, I do not expect any final results until Tuesday of next week.”
While results might not be final until next week, Stoney’s lead in individual districts could be a signal of an impending victory as local election officials said roughly 70 percent of city voters used absentee ballots in the 2020 election.
“We want to make sure its accurate information, like I tell people, the mechanics of actually crunching the numbers, it’s more than hitting a couple of buttons on the computer, you have to verify things,” Nachman added.
This story will is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.
