‘Stop with the ridiculous conspiracy theories’– Virginia Republican criticizes election fraud claims

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — An outgoing Republican congressman in Virginia is making headlines for being one of the few in his party to publicly criticize President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud.
Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) was recently ousted in his District 5 primary after losing to Bob Good, who will replace him in Congress in 2021.
Two days after the election, Rep. Riggleman tweeted “…stop the Bravo Sierra, Mr. President, and respect the democratic process that makes America great.” He doubled down on those comments in an interview today with 8News Capitol Bureau Reporter Jackie DeFusco.
“We’ve had a lot of these presidential transitions — this isn’t a very big deal. We have had 45 of them,” Riggleman said.
“Obviously the conspiracy theories of ‘Sharpiegate’ and watermarks and burning the ballots are ridiculous — stop with the ridiculous conspiracy theories and let’s understand that the institution is bigger than any man or woman,” he continued.
Riggleman accused his fellow Republicans for failing to speak out because they’re afraid of losing President Trump’s supporters in future races.
“When you perpetuate conspiracy theories like that, but you are afraid you are going to alienate a portion of your electorate so you just go along with it — I think that’s a shame,” Riggleman said. “When you see conspiracy theories and you see the sort of ripple effect of misinformation — with my background in intelligence and counter-terrorism, this is very frightening.”
Riggleman also called QAnon “the mental gonorrhea of conspiracy theories.” He said he owes his constituents the truth and he wants more lawmakers to put country over party.
“Even colleagues I respect, you know they’ve kind of fallen into this trap where they feel they gotta make President Trump happy,” Rep. Riggleman said.
Riggleman said the two-party system sometimes prevents elected officials from doing the right thing.
“I think as you go forward, you have to tell the truth. Listen, people are entitled to their own opinions but are not entitled to their own facts,” Riggleman said.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- When it comes to political marriages, we've reached a new moment.
- Fifty-one separate elections — one in each state and one in Washington, DC. Each with different rules and regulations, and no national elections commission to tell the world who wins. How, then, to quickly and accurately determine who won the highest office in the land? That’s where the news media come in — and have […]
- Counties across New York began to count more than 1.5 million absentee ballots Monday, a last push that will determine the outcome of several races that remain undecided nearly a week after Election Day.
- President-elect Joe Biden pledged to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act Tuesday, just hours after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the health care law's future
- The course of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to power is dependent in part on an obscure declaration called “ascertainment.”
- Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman, first Black person, and first American of South Asian descent to be elected as Vice President of the United States. 8News hosted a round table with a panel of local politicians to discuss the historic moment and the impact of African American women in politics.
- WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite no evidence of widespread fraud. Barr’s action comes days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raises the prospect that Trump […]
- Parler is a social media app that bills itself as a place of "free speech," and it's become particularly popular with conservatives following the presidential election.
- Despite the public backing of Republican leaders, President Trump faces long odds in challenging his election loss given the Electoral College tally and recent court rulings that found no evidence of widespread vote fraud.
- Electors, in most cases, are committed to support the voters' candidate of choice.