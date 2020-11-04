THE LATEST: Donald McEachin re-elected to House of Representatives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 9:18 a.m. UPDATE: Virginia democratic candidate A. Donald McEachin will hold on to his seat in the House of Representatives.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, as of this morning, McEachin won his district by 60.64 percent.

His opponent Leon Benjamin Sr. only received 39.24 percent of the votes.

In a statement, McEachin thanked Virginians for their continued support.

“I commit to continuing to serve their needs by working to address this frightening pandemic, supporting public health, rebuilding our economy, striving to eliminate systemic racism, addressing the urgent climate crisis and creating a country that truly offers opportunity, justice and equity for all,” he said.

