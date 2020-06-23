The Latest: Virginia Primary 2020 off to slow start in Chesterfield

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the 2020 Virginia Primary:

9 a.m. — It’s off to a slow start in Chesterfield County. 8News was at the Beulah United Methodist Church (Precinct 2020) and they’ve only had 23 people show up to vote in nearly three hours. The poll workers told 8News that many people have been voting using an absentee ballot.

Seven people so far have turned around after seeing it was only a Republic Primary location. Democrats run unopposed in the district.

At this polling location the ballots are only touched by the voter. No folders or pens get used in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Curbside voting is also available.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, “curbside voting” is available at the Beulah United Methodist Church in Chesterfield (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Polling location at Beulah United Methodist Church on June 23 ,2020. (Courtesy: Tyler Thrasher)

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, disinfection materials are stocked at the Beulah United Methodist Church in Chesterfield (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

If you have not returned your absentee ballot, the Virginia Department of Elections tweeted that you can take your unmarked absentee ballot with you to the polls.

If you failed to return it, take your UNMARKED absentee ballot with you to the polls today.

6 a.m. — Virginians are getting ready to head to the polls today. If you need a candidate refresher head to our ‘Local Election HQ Voter Guide.’

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VOTING TODAY

If you are casting your vote in person — the Virginia Department of Health recommends the following:

Vote at off-peak times

Wear a face mask

Stay 6-ft away from poll workers and voters

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after

Don’t touch your face or face mask

