Three voting precincts not reporting in the City of Hopewell due to an ‘oversight’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell General Registrar’s Office has only reported numbers for 5 out of the 8 voting precincts in the city to the Virginia Department of Elections as of Wednesday due to an “oversight.”

The city has 3 precincts with zero votes reported — and the General Registrar, Norman Shelton, Jr., said this is due to an oversight.

He and his staff are trying to locate where the lines were crossed and how the oversight happened and says he didn’t want to simply report numbers online if he didn’t first confirm they were accurate himself.

Shelton told 8News that he expects unofficial numbers to be posted by Friday of this week.

Zero votes have been tallied for Member City Council as of Wednesday

