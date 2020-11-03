Tracking the 7th district congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Abigail Spanberger and Nick Freitas are battling for Virginia’s 7th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the past, Republicans have typically won the 7th district but in 2018 Spanberger was able to flip the seat blue for the first time in decades. The 7th covers portions of Chesterfield all the way up to Culpepper and Spotslyvania counties.

Spanberger is a former CIA agent who has been praised for her views on healthcare while army veteran Freitas has been celebrated by supporters for his views on gun legislation and confederate monuments.

8News spoke with both candidates today just hours before the polls close.

“I hope that they would consider voting for me,” Spanberger said. “I’ve been working for this district across our 10 counties, focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs and focused on the issues that matter to this district.”

Freitas says he thinks the district is on the road to recovery right now. “I think we need to continue doing that, we don’t need to be raising taxes on families and we don’t need to be regulating small businesses out of existence,” Freitas said.

Political analysts say this race is one of the closest in the country.

8News will continue to provide updates on this. Reporter Talya Cunningham is at the Freitas watch party now and will also report from Spanberger’s smaller event with virtual options.

