Tracking the 7th district congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Abigail Spanberger and Nick Freitas are battling for Virginia’s 7th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the past, Republicans have typically won the 7th district but in 2018 Spanberger was able to flip the seat blue for the first time in decades. The 7th covers portions of Chesterfield all the way up to Culpepper and Spotslyvania counties.
Spanberger is a former CIA agent who has been praised for her views on healthcare while army veteran Freitas has been celebrated by supporters for his views on gun legislation and confederate monuments.
8News spoke with both candidates today just hours before the polls close.
“I hope that they would consider voting for me,” Spanberger said. “I’ve been working for this district across our 10 counties, focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs and focused on the issues that matter to this district.”
Freitas says he thinks the district is on the road to recovery right now. “I think we need to continue doing that, we don’t need to be raising taxes on families and we don’t need to be regulating small businesses out of existence,” Freitas said.
Political analysts say this race is one of the closest in the country.
8News will continue to provide updates on this. Reporter Talya Cunningham is at the Freitas watch party now and will also report from Spanberger’s smaller event with virtual options.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest. Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalizations this week.
- When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.
- A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep some mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch them for delivery in election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida among other places.
- Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their "I Voted" stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.
- In an election forecasted to have record voter turnout, political campaigns have deployed a multiplatform media blitz. Facebook is for more than likes these days, with the platform getting its share of Virginia political and issue spending to the tune of over $12.7 million in a recent three-month period, according to the social media platform.
- She carefully planned a five-hour drive to the polling place in her Tennessee hometown to vote on Election Day. She considered the traffic, the weather, the surging coronavirus pandemic and — something she never imagined having to contemplate — the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of an American election.
- Take a look back over the last 20 years of presidential election losers and where they are now.
- Dept. of Elections reports no major issues early Tuesday, Virginians should be patient with results, commissioner saysPORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Elections isn't reporting any major issues so far on Election Day as Virginians head to the polls. Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said in an 11 a.m. briefing there were some "minor issues" with machines in the early morning at some polling places, but said those were quickly resolved […]
- It’s the last chance to vote. Voters from Petersburg to Arlington and all around Virginia have multiple ways to grab a free or discounted ride to the polls.
- Five months ago, Irving Hernandez applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. Now Hernandez understands his future likely hinges on the outcome of tomorrow's presidential election.